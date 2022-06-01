U of L football coach Scott Satterfield addresses rumors Jeff Brohm wants his job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Josh Heird preferred not to be introduced Friday as the University of Louisville athletic director. On Heird’s calendar, next Tuesday or Wednesday would have been the proper day for him to scrub the word "interim" off his job title. But news never stays bottled up...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last time I talked to Josh Heird, he’d just finished an athletics association meeting and I stayed after to ask him a few questions. It was pretty mundane stuff against the larger backdrop of the past, oh, decade of Louisville athletics. After we were finished and the recording had stopped, he grinned and asked, "Vanilla enough for you?"
Jeff Brohm was back in his home town last month and go to talking about the big red Cardinal sitting in the corner of the room. Why didn't you take the Louisville job when it was offered to you a couple years ago? Isn't this your dream job?. “OK, those...
Standing 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Robert Dillingham isn’t the most physically imposing player on the floor, but he is definitely one of the most skilled. This weekend at Nike EYBL’s latest session in Louisville, he put that on full display. Despite going 1-4, Dillingham shined maybe brighter than anyone, using a combination of speed, finishing ability, ball-handling skills, and perimeter shooting to score at all three levels.
The college basketball season is still several months away, but it appears the Kentucky Wildcats are already amped up for this fall. On Friday morning, Kentucky's official Twitter account shared a video of several uniforms. The caption for the tweet said: "Coming This Fall." The graphic that Kentucky shared showed...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of more than 40 business and community leaders who had lobbied for former Athletic Director Tom Jurich to be interviewed for the open athletics director’s job at the University of Louisville sent a letter to interim president Lori Gonzalez to express its disappointment in the process that culminated Friday morning with the naming of interim AD Josh Heird to the permanent spot.
Taking a holistic approach to health is Christina Lee Brown’s passion. Here's how that influenced her decision to make a historic gift to the University of Louisville to develop a Downtown health campus.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC welcomes back veteran leader Nadia Nadim when they host the North Carolina Courage Saturday night at 8:00 pm at Lynn Family Stadium. "It's been amazing," said Nadim. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time." Nadim has had about a nine...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muhammad Ali's memory was honored on Friday, which marked six years since he died. The public was invited to his grave at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood to pay their respects. Volunteers with the Ali Center and Cave Hill handed roses out to visitors...
Louisville hits 70 homicides through first 5 months of the year. There were 14 homicides in May, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Another 34 victims were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville faces another month of double digit reports of gun violence in May, according to information obtained by Louisville Metro Police. In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers. As of Saturday, the...
Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Jefferson County Board of Education — stewards of Kentucky’s largest public school district — took a monumental step Wednesday in altering how students in their care are assigned to schools by unanimous vote. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio...
Louisville is still not clear of federal clean air restrictions. Free drug test drink stickers coming to Highlands bar district. Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong is working with Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat sexual assault with free drug-detecting drink stickers at Louisville bars. Hank Aaron statue unveiled at Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is moving towards the goal of using 100% of clean energy by 2040 one solar panel at a time. Friday, a solar system was installed on a home in Louisville as part of the "Solar Over Louisville" campaign that the Louisville Metro Government and the Louisville Sustainability Council have launched.
In pursuit of cleaner air, Louisville-area drivers pay more for gas. Louisville's gas prices are almost always higher than surrounding areas. Right now, prices are soaring to the $5 mark in the city and in parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former University of Kentucky football coach has been arrested, according to the Lexington Police Department. Hal Mumme, who coached Kentucky from late 1996 to early 2001, was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday around 12:30 a.m. The arrest report says that Mumme refused...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Rich Strike, the longest shot, crossed the finish line first with jockey Sonny Leon in this year’s Kentucky Derby, his groom, Jerry Dixon Jr., was just as stunned as everyone else. “I had to talk to Sonny and ask Sonny like, ‘Are we really...
