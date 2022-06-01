ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Staycations: Honolulu is best, Pearl City is worst

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqhsq_0fxQVGl600

Luckily, there are places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation without hurting your wallet. WalletHub found that Hawaii had the best and worst cities for staycations.

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns tonight

The DOH said the patient, an Oahu resident, is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Mason Jordan was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu is bucking the national lifeguard shortage trend

HONOLULU — Honolulu is not experiencing a shortage of lifeguards like some other parts of the country, city officials said. “As a matter of fact, at our most recent tryout, we had 150 interested guards for 30 spots,” said John Titchen, the city's chief of ocean safety. Titchen...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Pearl City, HI
Government
City
Pearl City, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

4 Hawaiian monk seals catch the shore break at Keawaula Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. It’s something that you don’t see every day. Check out these big guys. Four Hawaiian monk seals catch the shore break at Keawaula Beach, all the way to the sand. Mahalo to Rob Kuhl for the video.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 2, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast. Honolulu man charged with felony habitual property crime following thefts at Kailua Texaco. A Honolulu man is facing a felony...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Original International Market Place

With mega superstore Target opening its doors in the International Market Place, a story in the 1957 June issue of HONOLULU reminds us how the mall’s recent face-lift altered its initial DNA. Writer Stewart Fern says: “Now taking form are a Japanese Village, a Korean Village, a Chinese Village...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHON2

Top of the Tower tour on Ford Island now open to public

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here at Ford Island, or Moku ‘Ume’ume being its traditional name, was one of the bombing sites on December 7, 1941. Behind stands a silent witness, the Ford Island Operations Building which withstood that bombing. This past Monday, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, for the first time, opened the Top of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches

HNN News Brief (June 2, 2022) The City Council approved a slimmed down rail construction plan, but not everyone is on board. Sunrise News Roundup (June 2, 2022) Your top local headlines for June 2, 2022. City Council approves $4B budget for housing, healthcare, and outreach. Updated: 16 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Record-Breaking Hawaii Travel Pulls in Front of Entire U.S.

Hawaii just confirmed what we on the ground already knew. It’s busy here, very busy. And it is only going to get busier due to a number of complicating factors. The state forecast calls for continued growth ahead of the rest of the country as “tourism recovery continues, employment has increased and… labor shortages have put some limit on the growth.” You may have seen that labor shortage at hotels, restaurants and with activity providers.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Oahu commuters dreading higher bus fares come July

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Riders of TheBus are preparing for lighter wallets starting next month. That's when TheBus plans to increase fares for the first time in four years. "Like every other business you know, we are susceptible to higher costs. Our fuel costs have gone up -- they have more than doubled in just a year's time," said Roger Morton, director of the City & County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. "But we also have rising costs for labor and for other things, parts for buses."
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
vigourtimes.com

Hawaii’s average COVID-19 cases rise for 10th week in a row

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!. The COVID-19 surge in Hawaii continues heading into summer, with the state Health Department on Wednesday reporting a seven-day average of 1,210 new coronavirus cases over the past week, representing the 10th consecutive weekly increase. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile,...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for June 2–8, 2022

Cue your Spidey Senses! This month’s movie at the wave pool at Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawai‘i is Spiderman: No Way Home (PG-13). There will be two showings—noon and 5 p.m.—on the park’s 20-foot high-definition LED TV wall screen. And while you’re there, check on the park’s newest attraction, Lil Kahuna Beach, a new water-play area sprawling over 8,000 square feet. It features children’s slides, tipping buckets and more.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii is the no. 2 state in the nation for pothole complaints

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national...
HAWAII STATE
islands.com

How to Best Enjoy Hawaii on a 7-Night Pride of America Cruise

The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (June 2, 2022)

The account, under the handle @bad.schoollunches, actually offers reviews of school lunch fare at Kailua Intermediate School. The budget also includes $1.3 million to start dismantling the Haiku Stairs. Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. On Maui, residents are seeing their rents...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Offensive Honolulu license plate still on the road one year later

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's an incendiary message that first caught drivers' attention almost a year ago: a vanity license plate with an expletive-laced message "FCK BLM", or Black Lives Matter. The license plate was first spotted in August 2021, and the City and County of Honolulu told us that the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy