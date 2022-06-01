Staycations: Honolulu is best, Pearl City is worst

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Riders of TheBus are preparing for lighter wallets starting next month. That's when TheBus plans to increase fares for the first time in four years. "Like every other business you know, we are susceptible to higher costs. Our fuel costs have gone up -- they have more than doubled in just a year's time," said Roger Morton, director of the City & County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. "But we also have rising costs for labor and for other things, parts for buses."

