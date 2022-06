AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A teenager who survived 25 minutes without a pulse finally got the chance to meet the Amarillo firefighters who helped save his life. "Today we finally got to meet the firefighters from Station 13 who were critical to Jakin’s care!" said Carrie Mashburn, Jakin's mom. "We are so thankful for them and what they do!"

AMARILLO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO