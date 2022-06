SEQUIM – Investigators on Friday released additional information about last month’s attack on a Sequim police officer and the murder of the suspect’s mother. The early morning incident on May 19 began with a routine traffic stop. We learned Friday that the officer involved was Daniel Martinez, a 4-year veteran of law enforcement. The suspect, 34-year-old Bret Kenney, jumped from his vehicle and attacked Martinez from behind, including stripping him of his sidearm. During the struggle, Officer Martinez’s weapon discharged twice, but neither was hit by the rounds.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO