CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Mentor Up Campaign will be launched by the Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends and Foster Grandparents Program. The Mentor Up Campaign will be taking place from June 1 to the end of 2022. The goal of this campaign is to bring on between 30 and 60 new adults to be the mentors in the lives of youth at an impressionable age within the Cheyenne community.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO