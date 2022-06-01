ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SPECIAL REPORT: Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms

By Bart Pfankuch
South Dakota News Watch
South Dakota News Watch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing a history and teaching degree at Augustana University, which he obtained this year....

www.sdnewswatch.org

Comments / 3

Dennis Block
5d ago

My daughter graduated in 2003 with double majors in Elementary education and Special education. She's been teaching another State ever since. I wish she and her family would move back to S.D., but they can't afford to! Her husband is also a teacher. I don't blame her...

Reply
3
Jim Hiemstra
4d ago

How about y’all just do what you’re actually paid to do. Teaching (whatever subject you teach. If you’re a math teacher then you teach math, not sexual orientation. If you teach science, then you teach science. Not your political opinions in government.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KELOLAND TV

Getting ready for 2022 South Dakota primary election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election day is almost here, and voters still may have questions about how to make the process go smoothly. First Lutheran Church in central Sioux Falls is just one of many spots where voters can cast their ballot on Tuesday. Adam Jorgensen will be there as a volunteer poll worker.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

FSST issues more than 10,000 medical cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since beginning the process of distributing medical cannabis patient cards nearly a year ago, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe (FSST) has surpassed a major milestone. According to an update from the FSST, the Tribe has registered 10,641 active patients in its database. This milestone...
FLANDREAU, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Deadwood, SD
drgnews.com

2022 midterms: Primaries to watch in seven states, including South Dakota

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday (June 7, 2022) will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KEVN

Happy 605 Day, South Dakota!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Tourism has an interesting way of promoting the relative uniqueness of the state … its area code. The state is one of only 12 that have a single area code and that helps in marketing tourism with an annual campaign every June. Today, June 5 to be precise. Why that date? It is 6-05!
POLITICS
sdpb.org

Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Teacher Shortage Worsening Because of Politicization in Schools

South Dakota has long faced a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes, but a new factor seems to be worsening the problem: politicization of education, South Dakota News Watch reports. Recent estimates put the number of open teaching positions in the state at more than 500, much higher than in previous years. Teachers are more stressed about how to avoid criticism, according to Jason Connelly, a South Dakota native who told the news outlet that he decided not to pursue a career in the state due to the politicization. He said he believes the anxiety is engendered by political rhetoric that undermines the judgment, even morality, of teachers. State officials are taking a more hands-on approach to education—recently, lawmakers have tried to regulate the treatment of transgender students, the state DOE removed references to Native American culture in social studies guidelines, and the governor banned critical race theory, even though it is not taught in public schools. Parental presence is also increasing, and some educators have faced criticism about their classroom decorations. The state’s secretary of education said there are programs to help recruit and retain teachers, but some education experts fear that the K-12 system may begin to unravel due to the heightened micromanagement of teachers.
EDUCATION
Hot 104.7

Lucky Sioux Falls Resident Scores A Date With The Mayor

It's truly amazing how much social media influences our lives on a daily basis. It even presents numerous opportunities to connect with certain people we may not normally encounter. This includes having the chance to party with the Mayor of Sioux Falls. A Sioux Falls resident, Bryce Wollmann took a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The website Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. Story name: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/counties-highest-covid-19-infection-rates-south-dakota. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection...
KELOLAND TV

Riders bring MMIW issue back to S.D. Capitol’s steps

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two dozen Native Americans on horseback arrived at the South Dakota Capitol front lawn on Saturday to the sounds of a tribal drumbeat and welcoming cries, for an annual ceremony of remembrance honoring missing and murdered indigenous women and children. The ride began May 25...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Sex Education#Catholic#Augustana University#Roosevelt High School#News Watch
Mic

Minnesota is a vital abortion oasis to millions in the Midwest. Republicans are scrambling to change that.

In early April, former Minnesota state Sen. Scott Jensen affirmed his long-standing opposition to reproductive rights. In a radio interview, Jensen explained that he believes in banning all abortions, with a minor caveat for instances in which “a mother’s life is in danger” after rape or incest. A few weeks later, after nine bruising ballot rounds at a Minnesota state GOP convention that banned flamethrowers but allowed some unambiguous antisemitism to sneak through, Jensen won his party’s backing to become the next Republican governor of Minnesota, a state that hasn’t had a GOP leader in over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

Crude Oil & Gas Leasing in South Dakota

Rising crude oil prices is increasing interest in new oil well development, but so far in South Dakota, that hasn’t translated much from state public lands. School & Public Lands interim Commissioner Jerrod Johnson says they have had some contacts in the last few months…. Johnson says they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

Preparing for the Next Covid-19 Wave

Health care facilities are preparing for another surge in Covid-19 infections this fall. Liz Healy is infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton…. Healy says its still important and effective to get a Covid vaccination…. Healy says people that are still concerned should talk to...
YANKTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
dakotanewsnow.com

Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
newscenter1.tv

Miss Rapid City, Miss Sioux Falls win preliminary awards at Miss South Dakota Competition

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Miss South Dakota Competition took place Thursday night, and two took home preliminary awards. Miss Rapid City Carly Goodhart received the $500 scholarship Social Impact Pitch award after presenting her social impact initiative, “Woman Up: Upping the Education and Access to Women’s Health.”
KELOLAND TV

AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota News Watch

Sioux Falls, SD
368
Followers
174
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota News Watch, founded in 2017, is an independent non-profit committed to reporting the most important statewide stories, from agriculture to education, public safety to politics.

 https://www.sdnewswatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy