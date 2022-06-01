SPECIAL REPORT: Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms

South Dakota has long faced a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes, but a new factor seems to be worsening the problem: politicization of education, South Dakota News Watch reports. Recent estimates put the number of open teaching positions in the state at more than 500, much higher than in previous years. Teachers are more stressed about how to avoid criticism, according to Jason Connelly, a South Dakota native who told the news outlet that he decided not to pursue a career in the state due to the politicization. He said he believes the anxiety is engendered by political rhetoric that undermines the judgment, even morality, of teachers. State officials are taking a more hands-on approach to education—recently, lawmakers have tried to regulate the treatment of transgender students, the state DOE removed references to Native American culture in social studies guidelines, and the governor banned critical race theory, even though it is not taught in public schools. Parental presence is also increasing, and some educators have faced criticism about their classroom decorations. The state’s secretary of education said there are programs to help recruit and retain teachers, but some education experts fear that the K-12 system may begin to unravel due to the heightened micromanagement of teachers.

