Football scheduling discussion creates mixing and matching of rivals

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 3 days ago
DESTIN, Fla. – Politics has been known to create interesting alliances.

It looks like SEC football scheduling does, too.

A sampling of the league’s Mississippi constituency shows mixing and matching of coaches and administrators at Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

It could be another three years before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but football scheduling has been the most dominant topic at the spring business meetings.

That said, it still may not come to a vote on Friday when the presidents gather.

Positions differ on models, but the feeling is unanimous that the league needs to get this right. A little more study and discussion may be needed to make it happen.

Various scheduling models have been presented. Technically none have been eliminated, but two frontrunners have emerged: an eight-game model with one permanent opponent and a nine-game model with three permanent opponents that would protect traditional rivalries.

Both models include all conference teams together and the absence of divisional play which has been in the SEC since 1992.

Rivalries "are more meaningful some places than others. Some places it’s a little forced, other ones they’ve played each other forever,” MSU coach Mike Leach said.

With that in mind, Leach favors the eight-game model which allows a fourth non-conference opponent.

It’s the same format favored by Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.

Currently, the SEC requires its teams to play at least one Power Five non-conference opponent. This season Ole Miss plays at Georgia Tech, while Mississippi State visits Arizona.

That mandate may or may not remain if the league approves a nine-game SEC schedule.

Either way, a number of schools are protective of the freedom to play another buyout home game against an FCS or Group of Five foe. That creates another campus weekend and, in theory, a strong chance for a forward step in the quest for six wins and bowl eligibility.

Carter says his preference for the eight-game model is about “winnable games. It’s not that we can’t win all SEC games but adding a ninth opponent on there, another tough, grueling physical game when we’re trying to build our program … I just believe the eight-game model makes sense for us right now.”

If a Leach-Carter alliance seems strange there’s balance in the way that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and MSU athletics director John Cohen are also on the same page – which is really no page at this time.

For some, the unknowns of a definite Texas-OU arrival plus the possibility of College Football Playoff expansion muddies the water.

Kiffin said on Tuesday that there are “too many variables coming down the road” to take a position.

Leach’s boss agrees with Kiffin.

“We have to evaluate the landscape before we get to a decision of whether eight, nine or whatever,” MSU athletics director John Cohen said. “I say this truthfully. I see a ton of merit in playing eight games, and I see a ton of merit in playing nine. My mind is completely open to both possibilities.”

Everyone seems on board with the idea with the flexibility to see more conference opponents in a shorter window of time.

That was the lone mandate handed down by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey when idea sharing began, and that’s near-impossible with the divisional format.

“You’re not really in a conference with a team if you go to their campus only once every 12 years,” Cohen said.

