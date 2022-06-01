ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

HURRICANE: Forecasters Now Say 80 Percent Formation Chance

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida In Development Zone As Hurricane Season Starts… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com)...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

STORM SPEEDS, TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FLORIDA

PALM BEACH COUNTY UNDER TROPICAL STORM WARNING AS OF 5 A.M. FRIDAY. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. Friday declared a Tropical Storm Warning for all of South Florida. While the system is still a ”potential cyclone” and […] The article STORM SPEEDS, TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FLORIDA appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others. Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.
ORLANDO, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE COVERAGE: Note To Our Readers As First Florida Storm Approaches

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick note to our readers — new and old — concerning storm coverage. We are especially directing this to those of you who have recently relocated to South Florida from places that are not as hurricane-prone […] The article HURRICANE COVERAGE: Note To Our Readers As First Florida Storm Approaches appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE SEASON! Two Systems Forming Near Florida

BUSY SEASON ALREADY, JUST HOURS OLD… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season is here and with it, two systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center. The NHC early Wednesday morning issued advisories for the two systems, and offered guides and […] The article HURRICANE SEASON! Two Systems Forming Near Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
miamistandard.news

Storm causes travel nightmare in South Florida

(WSVN) – The storm has caused a travel nightmare for several South Florida airports. There has been reports of cancellations and delays. At Miami International Airport, there has been 28 canceled arrivals and 15 canceled departures. Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, there has been 13 departures and...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Forecasters Now Say#Metrodesk Media
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: STORM FLORIDA? 60 PERCENT CHANCE OF FORMATION

Pacific’s Agatha Now Heading Into Gulf, Reformation Likely. Hurricane Season Starts Wednesday. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is now a 60 percent chance that the system known as ”Hurricane Agatha” in the Pacific will redevelop as a new system in the Gulf. If […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: STORM FLORIDA? 60 PERCENT CHANCE OF FORMATION appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Disturbance May Grow, Florida Should Watch

Hurricane Agatha Expected To Cross Into Gulf. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1st, but already the National Hurricane Center says a disturbance expected to for form in the far Gulf is worth watching. The disturbance will be […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Disturbance May Grow, Florida Should Watch appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy