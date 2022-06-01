ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand City, CA

Sand City Chief and Seaside officer put on leave after deadly officer-involved shooting

By Ricardo Tovar
 5 days ago
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 2:08 p.m. -- The Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante has been put on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue.

Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante.

The Sand City City Manager Vibeke Norgaard confirmed with KION that commander Vito Graziano is the temporary chief in Ferrante's absence.

Norgaard said Ferrante's leave is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The Monterey County DA's Office is handling the investigation of this case.

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 11:22 a.m. -- Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges confirmed with KION that the Seaside Police Department was one agency involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

The Monterey County DA's office told KION that a subject is deceased after an officer-involved shooting in Sand City this morning.

KION independently confirmed at least two police officers shot at someone inside a vehicle. At least five shots could be heard.

Borges said that this shooting followed a car chase involving Seaside and Sand City officers. Officers surrounded the car and fired their duty weapons at the subject.

A Seaside officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and was one of the officers who fired at the subject, said Borges. Borges can't comment further as this is an ongoing investigation by the DA's office.

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed, or what led to the shooting, said our reporter on the scene.

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

