Amherst County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Stokes County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandy Ridge to near Ararat, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pilot Mountain Stuart Danbury Francisco Sandy Ridge King and Ridgeway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Goochland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Cumberland; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Southwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dillwyn to near Guinea Mills to near Farmville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cumberland around 530 PM EDT. Sunnyside around 535 PM EDT. Tobaccoville, Ballsville and Jetersville around 540 PM EDT. Cartersville and Trenholm around 545 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Morven and Macon around 550 PM EDT. Powhatan around 555 PM EDT. Goochland and Chula around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Raines Tavern, Crozier, Angola, Rock Castle, Oak Forest, Pilkinton, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin and Winterham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

