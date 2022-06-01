Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Stokes County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandy Ridge to near Ararat, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pilot Mountain Stuart Danbury Francisco Sandy Ridge King and Ridgeway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO