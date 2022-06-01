Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dubois, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Jackson; Lawrence; Monroe The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in south central Indiana Southwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Northeastern Lawrence County in south central Indiana Northwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bedford, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Monroe Reservoir around 635 PM EDT. Charles Deam Wilderness around 640 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO