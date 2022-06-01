ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dubois, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Jackson; Lawrence; Monroe The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in south central Indiana Southwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Northeastern Lawrence County in south central Indiana Northwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bedford, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Monroe Reservoir around 635 PM EDT. Charles Deam Wilderness around 640 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Storm damage causes death of one Henderson woman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Damage from a storm that caused down power lines led to the death of one woman in Henderson, KY. The downed power lines were reported on the 8200 block of Larue Road in Henderson just after 1a.m. Thursday morning. The road was soon blocked by the The Zion Volunteer Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
HENDERSON, KY
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt. Kendra...
LINTON, IN
City
Jasper, IN
City
Dubois, IN
County
Dubois County, IN
County
Orange County, IN
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Showers & storms impact Central & Southern Indiana this evening

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday has been another warm one across Central Indiana with temperatures that climbed into the mid 80s. While the sun and warm air has been comfortable, scattered storms will be present this evening and overnight as a cold front sweeps through the Ohio Valley. Rain & thunder...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Knox County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 41 near Decker for a structure replacement over Deshee River. Beginning on or around June 6, restrictions will be put into place on North and South bound lanes of US 41, 2.2 miles north of SR 241. During restrictions,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

New Aqua Park and Campground Coming to Pike County

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a new outdoor development will soon be underway. Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben Aqua Park and Campground. Executive Director of the Pike County EDC, Ashley Willis, says this is...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
#Orange Counties#French Lick
WEHT/WTVW

Victim from power line entanglement named

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Martin County Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

A woman from Martin County has been arrested on several drug charges. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Tangelia Hunt-Browder of Shoals was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 25. There’s not much info on what happened during the arrest, but Browder was charged with resisting law enforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

'It just broke our hearts:' Southern Indiana community honors unidentified boy

SALEM, In. — For more than a month, investigators have been trying to learn more about a little boy found dead in a suitcase in the woods in southern Indiana. While no one has come forward to identify him, people from across the state and beyond came together to honor him in a memorial service in Salem Wednesday.
SALEM, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m. Police say the motorcycle rider […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Dubois County sportscasting legend stepping away

Walt Ferber has spent more than four decades supplying the soundtrack to sports in southwest Indiana. Now, the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame sportscaster is stepping away from the microphone and leaving a major void in Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Farmer thankful to be alive after grain bin rescue

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Phillip Schmidt has owned his farmland in Spencer County since the mid-1970s. He helped teach agriculture classes for North Posey schools for a decade, served as an agent for Spencer County’s Purdue Extension Office for another 20 years, and has been in farming his entire life. It’s what he knows. […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 Lawrence County Jail supervisors charged in separate incidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s charge stems from a March incident […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

