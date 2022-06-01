ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A is testing out autonomous delivery robots

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Chick-fil-A is testing out new autonomous delivery robots in three states.

Chick-fil-A in a news release says they are testing out autonomous delivery robots at limited locations in California, Florida and Texas. These robots can help cut delivery costs, improve restaurant operations and provide customers with the food order they expect.

The delivery robots have artificial intelligence systems and special cameras that help them “navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians, and even maneuver through and bike lanes, busy malls, and sidewalks,” Chick-fil-A says.

WSB says the robots can travel about 15 miles per hour and for now they are only traveling about a mile around the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A says during the testing process, they will have “safety chasers” following the robots in cars to make sure they get to the destination safely.

“It’s always going to be about well-prepared, quality food. But where and how you consume your Chick-fil-A meal based on your daily needs is constantly changing. We want to learn how to extend our hospitality from our restaurants to meet you where you are,” says John Featherston, senior director of new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

If the robots are successful in the testing out process, WSB says they could expand the program to the rest of the country’s Chick-fil-A locations, but there is no timeline.

