Poulsbo couple rescued on cliff after attempting to rescue fallen dog

A couple stuck on a 60-foot embankment in Poulsbo were rescued Thursday after they climbed down the cliff to rescue their dog.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the couple was stuck halfway down a 60-foot embankment off Northeast Passage View Lane in Poulsbo.

The couple was attempting to rescue their dog, who had gone off the cliff.

At around 2 p.m. crews were able to help the woman to the bottom of the embankment.

Although the couple was uninjured, the dog was fatally injured.

