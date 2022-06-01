ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo couple rescued on cliff after attempting to rescue fallen dog

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIZRm_0fxQS5JP00

A couple stuck on a 60-foot embankment in Poulsbo were rescued Thursday after they climbed down the cliff to rescue their dog.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the couple was stuck halfway down a 60-foot embankment off Northeast Passage View Lane in Poulsbo.

The couple was attempting to rescue their dog, who had gone off the cliff.

At around 2 p.m. crews were able to help the woman to the bottom of the embankment.

Although the couple was uninjured, the dog was fatally injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemedium.com

Driver Launched Off Ship Canal Bridge Killed In Crash

A driver who was tragically launched off the Ship Canal Bridge was killed. Prosecutors said Jordan Shelley, 23, was killed when another driver crashed into Shelley’s disabled vehicle. This sent Shelley off the Ship Canal Bridge and into Lake Union. As a result, a Seattle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after allegedly drinking alcohol and causing the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Father and son rescued safely at Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted. The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Poulsbo, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Poulsbo, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple school threats in western Washington since Uvalde

Since the tragedy in Uvalde, several schools in Western Washington have gone into lockdown due to school threats. On June 2, La Conner High School and a middle school in Tacoma had police respond to those threats. In Tacoma, a 13-year-old was arrested by police and faces several charges. According...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police searching for missing woman

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Faye is 66 years old. She is schizophrenic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with long, curly gray hair. She often wears oversized sweaters, jeans and old, white sneakers. She was last seen on...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pickup driver flees after hitting man in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Everett Wednesday night. The crash happened on an onramp to southbound Interstate 5 at 9:37 p.m. The driver was entering the ramp from Broadway Street when they hit a man who was walking in the road, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ck Fire And#Cox Media Group
KOMO News

Woman killed in collision on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department says a woman in her 40s has died after she was trapped in a vehicle on I-5 in Roanoke. The accident happened Friday afternoon in the northbound I-5 express lanes. A man, also in his 40s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Fire Put Out In Vacant Borracchini’s Bakery Building

Seattle crews fought a fire in the vacant Borracchini’s Bakery building. Even after the fire was under control, crews remained at the scene overnight to fully extinguish the fire. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to battle a fire on Rainier Avenue South and South Walker Street. The Borracchini’s Bakery building has been around a long time. It was shut down last year after 100 years in business.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
My Clallam County

PA Fire and Clallam 2 rope crews rescue man in ravine

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles Fire Department personnel had to use rope equipment to rescue a man Tuesday evening who had fallen down the embankment at the dead end of 12th Street east of the Tumwater Truck Route. A man in his 60s had tumbled about 125 feet down...
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Two women robbed at gunpoint while walking along Interurban Trail in Edmonds

Edmonds police are looking for two armed men who assaulted and robbed two women while they walked on the Interurban Trail in Edmonds’ Lake Balllinger neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives spent Thursday canvassing the neighborhood where the attack occurred and following up on leads, Edmonds police spokesperson...
EDMONDS, WA
seattleschools.org

Shelter In Place Update For June 3

I want to share information about an incident that occurred near our school today. Shots were fired on 15th Avenue NW. As a result, Seattle Police Department requested that we go into a Shelter-in-Place at 11:55 a.m. As a reminder, during a shelter-in-place, the doors are locked, and no one...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Tavita Siliga killed after a head-on collision in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Tavita Siliga, of Puyallup, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 27 in Tacoma. The fatal car crash took place near the 700 block of East 32nd Street. According to the investigation reports, Siliga was driving an SUV when he went over the center line and crashed into a Route 42 Pierce Transit bus. Siliga suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman sought in attempted luring of child in Sumner

Sumner police are asking the public for help to identify a woman wanted for a suspected luring of a child in Sumner on Tuesday. At around 8:45 p.m. on May 31, witnesses told police that a woman approached a 5-year-old child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street in Sumner.
SUMNER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy