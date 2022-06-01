ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brewster County through 400 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alpine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

