Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brewster County through 400 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alpine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

