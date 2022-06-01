ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Brewster County, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Brewster County; Terrell HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 105 to 110. * WHERE...Terrell and Lower Brewster Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Guadalupe, Harding, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Colfax; Curry; De Baca; Eddy; Guadalupe; Harding; Lea; Lincoln; Mora; Quay; Roosevelt; San Miguel; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES COLFAX CURRY DE BACA EDDY GUADALUPE HARDING LEA LINCOLN MORA QUAY ROOSEVELT SAN MIGUEL UNION
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Culberson, Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Culberson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Ector; Gaines; Hartley; Hockley; Lamb; Loving; Moore; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Reeves; Sherman; Terry; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY CASTRO COCHRAN CULBERSON DALLAM DEAF SMITH ECTOR GAINES HARTLEY HOCKLEY LAMB LOVING MOORE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL REEVES SHERMAN TERRY WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

