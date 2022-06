With more than 10,000 square feet of living space, the former estate of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II puts a spin on the typical log cabin aesthetic. Spread out over several structures in the bucolic Western Massachusetts community of Leverett, 6 Amherst Road is the epitome of rustic luxury. Listed at $3,990,000, the estate, which was built in 1998, features everything you could desire from a rural retreat, ranging from a big stone fireplace and a waterfall to a yoga hut.

LEVERETT, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO