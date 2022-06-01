ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party starts early as thousands of people swamp the Mall in extraordinary scenes

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party started early as thousands of people swamped the Mall last night in scenes not witnessed since Prince William and Kate’s wedding.

In an extraordinary display of patriotism, excited crowds packed the Union Jack-lined road that leads to Buckingham Palace.

In an extraordinary display of patriotism, her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee party started early thousands of people flocked to the Mall
Crowds packed the road that leads to Buckingham Palace ahead of the 'biggest royal party of all time'

Royal commentators said it showed the nation’s celebration of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is set to be “biggest royal party of all time”.

Earlier a group of cyclists set the tone as they rode along the Mall each draped in a Union Jack flag.

All week royal superfans have set up tents and been camping out near the Palace in a bid to claim the best spots for tomorrow’s Trooping the Colour and RAF flypast.

Yesterday they had the chance to watch stars, such as Sir Rod Stewart, rehearsing for the Jubilee concert.

They even took a double take as a lookalike Queen mingled with the real royal’s well-wishers.

Mary-Jane Willows, 68, from Cornwall, has previously camped out for the wedding of William and Kate in 2011, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the monarch’s 90th birthday in 2016.

She inherited her love of the Royal Family from her mother, along with an original copy of the Queen’s coronation album.

Retired charity executive Mary-Jane spoke for millions when she said of Her Majesty: “She has given 70 years of her life to serve us, the country. She’s never taken a wrong step, and so we’re here to thank her and to celebrate.”

'Spectacular flypast'

Meanwhile, across the country a record 12 million people were gearing up for street parties in the Queen’s honour during the special bank holiday weekend.

Pubs, with extended hours, are expected to sell at least 120 million pints and if the weather’s good it could be millions more.

Those camped out on the Mall could get a rare glimpse of Meghan and Harry after Buckingham Palace last night confirmed they will attend Trooping the Colour.

The couple will watch as Prince William, 39, will wear his red tunic and bearskin of the Irish Guards on Horse Guards Parade.

Princess Anne, 71, will represent as colonel of the Blues and Royals, at the parade.

While Prince Charles, 73, of the Welsh Guards who will inspect the troops and take the salute for the Queen — who will wait back at Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old monarch will appear on the Palace balcony with senior working royals — but not Harry or Meghan — for a spectacular flypast which will culminate with the Red Arrows.

But while patrotic Brits put the final touches to bunting outside their homes — residents in aptly-named Jubilee Road — have been ordered to take their red, white and blue decorations down by council killjoys.

Jeff Williams, 75, called it id “laughable” that their street of all streets faces a ban.

The retired Merchant Navy officer has been told he could face a £200 fine if he puts his banners back up. By contrast 10 Downing Street was adorned in bunting yesterday.

A group of cyclists rode along the Mall each draped in a Union Jack flag
Royal superfans have been camping out near the Palace to claim the best spots for tomorrow
Aerial pictures of Buckingham Palace shows preparations for the Jubilee Weekend concert

ELTON’S CROCK AND ROLL

ELTON John was certainly not standing as he was pushed through an airport in a wheelchair.

The crocked rocker, 75, looked frail at Leipzig in Germany.

He is due to star at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday, in a pre-recorded act.

His old mate Rod Steward, 77, posted pictures of himself rehearsing at the Palace, saying: “Three days to go!”

