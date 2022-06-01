ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Woman accused of tying dog outside shelter all night

By Anna Skog
 2 days ago

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman left a dog tied up for almost 12 hours.

On Saturday, employees at the Harbor Humane Society arrived at work around 7:30 a.m. to find a dog tied up outside the shelter without food or water. He had been left there since the night before around 7:55 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies have determined that it was a 35-year-old woman from Port Sheldon Township who left the dog there.

The employees took the dog into the Humane Society and he was seen by a veterinarian. On Saturday, the Humane Society posted on Facebook asking for help identifying the person who left the dog, who employees have started calling “Ben” on Facebook.

Deputies have not released the name of the woman. The sheriff’s department is still investigating, and will consult with the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine whether the woman will be charged.

Harbor Humane reminded the public in their post that its facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will always take in stray animals or animals in emergency situations. But if it is after hours, it asks that you call the non-emergency Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 800.249.0911 and a deputy will be sent to take the animal.

