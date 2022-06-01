ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa woman wins $5M from lottery scratch-off

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman won $5 million from a scratch-off game, the Florida lottery announced Wednesday.

Kaylin Guerrero, 27, won the top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, according to the lottery.

She bought the ticket from A Plus H at 8402 Gunn Highway in Tampa. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

