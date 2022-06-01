Wellsburg and Fort Henry bridge projects still on track for November completion

BROOKE AND OHIO COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) – One is a bridge Wheeling natives are used to crossing almost every day.

The other is about to become reality after decades of discussion.

Both the work on the Fort Henry Bridge and the grand opening of the Wellsburg bridge are scheduled for completion by the end of the year…giving commuters an early Christmas present.

We’ve all been able to see the repainting job on the Fort Henry Bridge for a while, but what other work is being done?

Engineer Tony Clark says it’s similar to what crews are doing on the rest of I-70—steel and concrete repairs that are necessary, but aren’t obvious if you’re driving over it.

Meanwhile, the Wellsburg Bridge is still on track to be done in mid-November in time for those Thanksgiving family trips.

Even when we broke ground, people were talking about how exciting it was going to be when it’s finished. I mean it’s not taking any longer than we expected it to, but it’s a big project, it’s taking lots of time. Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer for WV Division of Highways

Clark says the concrete decks are being poured on the West Virginia side, while on the Ohio side, they’re building the foundation over Route 7.

It’s part of the work to let cars access the span that’s already in place along the river.

As far as future projects go, Clark says to expect some traffic headaches for a few more months on I-70 near the PA state line.

They have a hard deadline to get those bridges complete—also in November.

