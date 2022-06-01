DougCo deputy arrested for alleged bribery, conspiracy, contraband
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy assigned to the Douglas County Detention Facility has been arrested for allegations of criminal wrongdoing.
The sheriff's office said Carley Jackson, 24, allegedly introduced contraband in the detention facility on May 25.
An investigation started on May 31, which is when Jackson was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility. She faces the following charges:
- Bribery
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- First degree official misconduct
- Conspiracy
- Introducing contraband in the second degree.
Jackson is no longer employed by the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office said Jackson posted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday night and appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
