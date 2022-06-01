LARRY AND JULIE STEWART

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have heard or even seen planes soaring across the sky Saturday as performers with the Chippewa Valley Air Show took flight. Back in town for the first time in four years, large crowds drew to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport for a day filled with sky-high views.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minn. Veteran known as “Patriotic Kenny”, who also happens to be a social media sensation, is paying tribute to Veterans in the Chippewa Valley Friday. 80-year-old Kenny Jary of St. Paul took a tour of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls battle for a berth in the sectional finals in girls soccer. Plus, the Eau Claire Express look to keep their hot start to the season going against Waterloo.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is hosting its Free Fishing Weekend. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley took the opportunity to host an event offering to teach people how to fish. At Erikson Park in Chippewa Falls, children and adults could learn the basics of fishing. The...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is back this weekend in Eau Claire for the first time in four years. Be sure to keep an eye and ear out for Brittany Nielsen, who just until recently, has been a life-long Wisconsin resident. Nielsen is one of very few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator.
This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway. Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse may soon join more than a dozen other Wisconsin municipalities in banning a controversial therapy method. Conversion therapy is described as any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, which is a practice most often targeted at young people who identify as LGBTQ+.
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s 41st annual Dairyfest began Friday celebrating the state’s dairy industry with the theme “Lookin’ Back, Moovin’ Forward” as they also mark the city’s 150th year. Marshfield’s Dairyfest always starts with a huge community breakfast. “We were at...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend marks the finale of the 2022 track & field season as a Wisconsin athletes compete in the state championships. Highlights from all divisions here. Plus, The Eau Claire Express return home to Carson Park.
Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
A Black River Falls man arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his 6th OWI appeared in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, back in January of this year, they stopped a vehicle on I-94 for an equipment violation. The driver, Harold Hill, showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, Harold was arrested.
MAUSTON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin judge was fatally shot in his home Friday morning in what authorities are calling a targeted attack by a gunman who also had other government officials on a “hit list,” authorities said. John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County judge, was...
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
