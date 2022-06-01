East Peoria man dies after motorcycle crash Monday night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Just before midnight Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Sterling and War Memorial Dr. to a three-vehicle crash. The driver of one of the cars was trapped inside. Crews on scene used hydraulic cutters, commonly referred to as ‘Jaws of Life,’ to...
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
Just after 5:00 pm Thursday the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle (UTV) roll over crash on Hoosier Road, just north of Naylor Road in Lee County Illinois. From the results of the preliminary investigation, it appears that the UTV was traveling northbound on Hoosier Road when...
Illinois State Police investigating a fatal crash in Montgomery County. Around 2 in the morning Thursday, an unnamed 24-year-old man from St. Louis driving eastbound on Illinois Route 185 near Mulberry Grove Road in a 2003 white Ford Mustang, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a semi-truck. 65-year-old Larry...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to an auto repair shop in Peoria Thursday afternoon for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a building. The fire was at Herring Performance is located at 911 W. Detweiller, near the intersection with Hale Street. According to the Peoria Fire...
Emergency responders were on the scene about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Moline. A large hole was visible in the Phillips 66 building where a car sat nearby. An ambulance was on the scene. We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will stay...
UPDATE 3:58 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man involved in an industrial accident at the Caterpillar Foundry in Mapleton. Steven Dierkes, 39, of West McClure Avenue in Peoria, was apparently working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in, according to Harwood. He died instantly.
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating death at Caterpillar Foundry. Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating …. Jonathan Logemann: From the Illinois Army National …. LeRoy at State on Strength of Dramatic Victories. President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, …. Peoria community holds vigil for Uvalde, Texas victims. Pekin...
On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Warren County man is lucky to be alive after his leg got caught in an auger. He then hit a horse while driving himself to the emergency room. “The auger was going around the silo, quicker than it needed it to be, exposed, and...
Comments / 0