Two arrested for April shooting at Peoria Apartment Complex
2 days ago
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an April 12th shooting at the Hedgehill Apartment Complex in Peoria. Peoria Police had been looking for 18-year-old Jontrarique White and 19-year-old Jahmahn Williams since the shooting...
UPDATE (9:06 p.m.) — Police are still investigating after a shooting sent two men to the hospital Thursday. According to Peoria Police Lieutenant Sylvester, Police responded to the incident at Taft Homes after two victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle after being shot by an unknown suspect.
UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with identifying a felony theft suspect. According to police, a man is accused of stealing a wallet from the men’s locker room at Planet Fitness located at 1756 West Wabash Avenue on April 9, between 3:30 and 4:30 […]
The killing of 19 elementary school children and two teachers by an 18 year-old man with a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic weapon in Uvalde, Texas, last month compelled dozens of Peorians to attend an anti-violence vigil at Peoria’s Gateway Building on Wednesday night. Though the vigil was intended to...
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at a Bloomington apartment building in mid-May wanted to kill a woman who was inside, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. Anthony Hughlett, 43, of Gibson City remained jailed Wednesday night after McLean County prosecutors...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at […]
HEYWORTH (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heyworth’s police chief calls it one of the most serious crimes to happen in the small McLean County community since he became chief there six years ago. Jason Harris, 33, of Bloomington remained jailed on a high bond Wednesday night accused of starting...
PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
UPDATE 3:58 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man involved in an industrial accident at the Caterpillar Foundry in Mapleton. Steven Dierkes, 39, of West McClure Avenue in Peoria, was apparently working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in, according to Harwood. He died instantly.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two Pekin Police officers were hurt Wednesday evening after a low-speed chase that resulted in the driver’s arrest. About 5:20 p.m., a woman stopped at South 14th Street and Remington Road took off when police approached her. Police said she stopped and started...
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An East Peoria man involved in a crash in the 2400 block of East Washington Street Monday night has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Blake J. Adams, 22, of Scenic Bluff Drive, was the motorcyclist found unresponsive and not breathing at the scene.
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
DECATUR — Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death in front of her three young children, told a judge Wednesday he didn’t want a hearing to weigh the evidence against him. Represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Coffie, 29, waived...
