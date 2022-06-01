ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Two arrested for April shooting at Peoria Apartment Complex

hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an April 12th shooting at the Hedgehill Apartment Complex in Peoria. Peoria Police had been looking for 18-year-old Jontrarique White and 19-year-old Jahmahn Williams since the shooting...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Investigation continues after Taft Homes shooting

UPDATE (9:06 p.m.) — Police are still investigating after a shooting sent two men to the hospital Thursday. According to Peoria Police Lieutenant Sylvester, Police responded to the incident at Taft Homes after two victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle after being shot by an unknown suspect.
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 2 people shot at Taft Homes Thursday

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police seize nearly 1 lbs. of meth, man to be sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested in connection with 2021 Rock Island murder

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Pekin officers injured in “low-speed” chase

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with identifying a felony theft suspect.  According to police, a man is accused of stealing a wallet from the men’s locker room at Planet Fitness located at 1756 West Wabash Avenue on April 9, between 3:30 and 4:30 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

3-vehicle crash forces traffic off I-55 south of Bloomington-Normal

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Extradition#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Peoria Police Detectives#Abc
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for suspect in theft case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Man seriously injured in deer vs motorcycle accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Dispute brings heavy police presence to Sherman Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin Police: 2 officers hurt after ‘low-speed’ chase

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two Pekin Police officers were hurt Wednesday evening after a low-speed chase that resulted in the driver’s arrest. About 5:20 p.m., a woman stopped at South 14th Street and Remington Road took off when police approached her. Police said she stopped and started...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

East Peoria man dies after motorcycle crash Monday night

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An East Peoria man involved in a crash in the 2400 block of East Washington Street Monday night has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Blake J. Adams, 22, of Scenic Bluff Drive, was the motorcyclist found unresponsive and not breathing at the scene.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic on I-55 in McLean County

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile confesses to puncturing school bus tires in Chenoa in prank

CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
CHENOA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy