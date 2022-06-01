David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - John “Rob” Scarlett, 51 years old of Hammond, NY passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at the Rossie Community Center on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 beginning at 11 am with Reverend Shea Zellweger of the Hammond Presbyterian Church officiating. Rob was born in Rochester, NY on August 3rd, 1970 to John Richard and Elizabeth Anne (Regan) Scarlett. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1989 with a high school diploma and a BOCES certification in Auto Mechanics. He furthered his education at Alfred State University and earned degrees in Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics. He worked for several local auto repair facilities and marinas throughout his career. Rob could fix anything with an engine on it. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Rob was quite the story teller and could captivate his audience. Rob loved his 14 year old dog, Bear. Rob is survived by his mother Elizabeth Scarlett, one brother Mark (Kim) Scarlett and one sister Amy (James) Furgison all of the Hammond area as well as four nieces Shelyka, Karri, Katarina and Summer and two nephews Cory and Jamie. Rob is predeceased in death by his father John Richard Scarlett and brother Christopher Manning Scarlett. Memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends over the years.

HAMMOND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO