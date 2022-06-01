ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Open Air Market back in West Chester

By Bill Rettew
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — Get ready! It’s back! Shopping and dining under the stars starts Friday June 3 and runs weekends through Labor Day. Crews will close Gay Street to vehicles each Friday morning for the Open Air Market and the road will be reopened to cars each Monday morning. The cross...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

Trail Blazer Run set for June 16 in East Bradford

EAST BRADFORD — On June 16, 2022, East Bradford Township and CCWA – Paradise Farm Camps are pleased to return with the Ninth Annual Trail Blazer Run. The event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic, helps raise funds for East Bradford Township’s public trails and will take place at Paradise Farm Camps, 1300 Valley Creek Road, Downingtown. There will be two options to choose from: a five-mile trail run and a 1 ½-mile family fun run/hike. On-site registration will open at 5 p.m. and both runs will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.
EAST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

Pottstown GoFourth! basket fundraiser set for June 5

POTTSTOWN — Pottstown GoFourth! fans are invited to gather from 1 to 4 p.m. at Iron Gate Biergarten, 230 E. High St., on Sunday, June 5, for fellowship and a basket raffle to help raise funds for the community’s Independence Day festivities. “The baskets that will be available...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Strawberry Festival in Caln attracts thousands; continues through Sunday

CALN — The annual Strawberry Festival got underway Thursday and runs through Sunday. It is being held on the grounds of the old Brandywine Hospital off Reeceville Road. On Thursday, opening day, thousands of people turned out to take advantage of wristband night, where unlimited rides were available for $30. Ride provider is Majestic Midways. Discounted rides will be on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
COATESVILLE, PA
aroundambler.com

Beer garden discontinued at Wake Coffee in Ambler

This is something we missed back in late April. However, if you haven’t heard, Wake Coffee Roasters and Ship Bottom Brewery have parted ways and there will no longer be a beer garden at Wake’s outdoor space at its cafe at 133 South Main Street in Ambler. The beer garden opened in September of 2021.
AMBLER, PA
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown North Main condos near completion

The transformation of the former Bucks County library at 50 N. Main St. in the heart of Doylestown Borough into six luxury condominiums is looking toward a November completion, according to its Realtors. Aptly named The Residences at 50 North Main, the development boasts a blend of original brick and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Retail theft ring operating in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh broken up

Authorities have charged two Lehigh County residents with operating a major retail theft ring in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties. Joseph A. Payea, 67, and Penelope L. McClain, 49, both of the Macungie area, paid people to shoplift mainly at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the three counties, then they sold the merchandise on Facebook marketplace, through personal transactions and at mud sales, which are also known as flea markets, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said Friday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Pottstown company highlights untapped labor pool: second chance workers

POTTSTOWN — America has a severe labor shortage, but it also has an untapped labor pool ready and willing to work. They just need a chance — a second chance. That was the primary topic of discussion Wednesday as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sat down for a roundtable with local, state and federal officials and workers and management at American Keg Co.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...

