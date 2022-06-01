ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Shelter warns leaving pets inside cars in hot temperatures

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAeOd_0fxQOXGk00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warm weather is here to stay so State Police and a local animal shelter in the Poconos want to remind pet owners about the risks of the heat.

Officials with the shelter bring light on the safety of pets during the hot temperatures and leaving pets inside a vehicle.

Police report fake $100 bills flying across SR54

“Leave them home. We don’t need you coming back from your grocery shopping and your little baby is struggling or deceased because of how quickly the temperature rises in your car,” stated Kim Fish, general manager of Awsom Animal Shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mc4H7_0fxQOXGk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhJSR_0fxQOXGk00

Fish says Awsom once took in a dog that was left inside a vehicle while its owners went to a Poconos resort.

“The dog was brought here in distress. They didn’t know any better so they learned their lesson. Their baby was fine, but they learned a lesson,” explained Fish.

Testing how warm it got inside my car I sat inside with the car engine off, needing to wipe the sweat off my forehead multiple times as the minutes passed by.

In 2018 Governor Wolf signed the motor vehicle extreme heat protection act which puts stricter penalties in place for pet owners and protects law enforcement from rescuing an animal.

“If we show up and we see that the animal is in distress, a dog or the cat, we break that window of the car to free the animal, then there’s no liability against us as law enforcement,” said Trooper Anthony Petroski, PSP Hazleton.

Trooper Petroski says if you see a pet inside a vehicle in distress call 911 and wait for law enforcement to respond.

State police say pet owners who leave their animals inside a hot vehicle could face criminal charges and possible imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Tips to prevent fires during the summer heat

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we enter the summer months, firefighters are faced with some challenges while battling a fire. Excessive heat can cause complications for first responders when assisting with a fire. The heat definitely makes things more difficult for them. We saw that Wednesday during the fire in Northumberland Borough with temperatures in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Animal shelter dealing with gap in funding

MONTROSE, Pa. — Inside True Friends Animal Welfare Center you'll find 78 animals. Volunteers say they are normally not full and have 50 to 60 animals. Workers say they're struggling to keep the shelter open. "Really, we don't have the ability like with staffing and with space to take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Newswatch 16

Vacant house burns in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Investigators are calling a fire in Scranton suspicious. The vacant house on North Lincoln Avenue went up before 5 Thursday morning. A viewer sent a photo of the fire to Newswatch 16. Crews knocked it down quickly. Nearby homes were evacuated but the flames did not...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton crews rescued two cars submerged in water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters had to rescue two separate cars that got stuck in the same spot trying to drive through water that was too high, Wednesday night. According to NEPA Fire Photography, first responders said they had over a dozen calls come through Wednesday evening into the night as residents reported, […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Vehicles#Pet Owners#State Police#Awsom Animal Shelter#Psp Hazleton
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

UPS Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Road, Hits Tree In Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)

A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded with several volunteers to the 5200 block of Berry Hollow Road in Bangor around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania waiving adoption fees for Pet Appreciation Week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating National Pet Appreciation Week starting Sunday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11 with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, June 11, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
98online.com

Police Pursue Pennsylvania Pierogi Pilferer

(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Monroe County. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Route 196 and Kilmer Road around 8:30 on Thursday night. Police say that 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez Sr. passed a car and traveled into the opposite […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fitness chain’s last area site shutters, creating anchor vacancy at Bethlehem shopping center

A major fitness chain has closed its last Lehigh Valley location, leaving a nearly 14,000-square-foot anchor vacancy at Stefko Boulevard Shopping Center. Retro Fitness Bethlehem, between H&R Block and Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shuttered May 27 at the shopping destination in the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard, near Easton Avenue. A sign on the front door Friday thanked patrons for their business and noted all memberships were being canceled with no further charges being made to accounts. Billing is turned off, effective May 5, it stated.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Tobyhanna recovery house efforts in helping addicts

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The department of drug and alcohol programs highlighted PA’s first licensed recovery house in the Poconos. The rain didn’t put a damper on the recognition of PA’s first licensed recovery house in Pennsylvania the ‘We Have a Choice’ Justin’s house. The department of drug and alcohol programs, along with State Representative […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy