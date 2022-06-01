Woman arrested for allegedly making fake threats to West Oso Elementary School

A 57-year-old woman was arrested by Corpus Christi police after allegedly making fake threats to West Oso Elementary School on Wednesday.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in progress at West Oso Elementary School, where they found no shooting had occurred, a news release stated.

Personnel at the police department found an address for the caller. Officers went to the area of 4200 Dryer Circle and made contact with a 57-year-old woman.

Carmen Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail. She's charged with making a false alarm or report. Her bond was set at $100,000.

False alarm or report is a state jail felony when involving a public primary or secondary school, a public or private higher education institution, or public transportation, water, gas, power supply or other public services.

A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia said he was notified about the call around 3 p.m. Garcia said Wednesday marked the first day of summer classes and school was dismissed at normal time.

"Police are handling it," Garcia said. "Everything is OK and we're OK."

Last week, the school district announced Garcia would delay his retirement in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde.

