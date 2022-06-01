ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Woman charged with DUI after crashing into Upstate fire station

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFHlv_0fxQO1Lz00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after crashing into an Upstate fire station Sunday evening.

According to the Trinity Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:23 p.m. to a crash at the Enoree Fire Station.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said one of the drivers, Taelor Bible, 22, of Spartanburg, rear-ended the car in front of her causing both of the vehicles to run off the road and hit the fire station.

17 arrested, 22 wanted in Spartanburg Co. drug round-up

Firefighters said three people were in one car, while two were in the second car. The driver and passenger of one car were entrapped and found unconscious. Once they were extricated, they were taken to the hospital.

Bible was charged with driving under the influence along with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful conduct toward a child and child endangerment.

Bible is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $15,400 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man charged with assault, battery following kidnapping

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning in Westminister after responding to a kidnapping. Deputies said 43-year-old Roger Michael Gilliam, of Westminister, had an outstanding warrant for assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature. The outstanding warrant against Gilliam said he fled the scene after […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enoree, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Cars
City
Enoree, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Seneca man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday evening after finding over 2 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Seneca. Deputies said 36-year-old Randall Joseph Emery, of Seneca, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, weapon during commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest. Emery also had […]
SENECA, SC
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Suspects broke into drink machine, stole change

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change. Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County. Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Spartanburg Co
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim found following fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they have identified the person who was found inside an abandoned house that caught fire in January. Officials said the house caught fire early on January 16 at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 413 near McCoy Crossroads. The...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
106.3 WORD

Suspect in Upstate motel murder arrested

An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting last week at an Upstate motel last week. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting last Thursday at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s home in Columbia

WARNING: Details of this story are graphic and may disturb some people. COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested an animal rescue director accused of 30 counts of ill-treatment of animals. According to the sheriff’s office, Carolina Dawn Pennington, 47, was arrested Friday after turning herself in. Pennington is the CEO and […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man shot dead after deputies say he opened fire on them in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man involved in a shooting with Lexington County Sheriff's deputies has died, the sheriff said in a press conference on Friday. According to Sheriff Jay Koon, deputies were called to the area of Quail Hollow after a 911 call around 11:19 a.m. from a "frantic mother." According to Sheriff Koon, she told dispatchers that her son, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, had threatened her other son with a handgun.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville man arrested for shooting man in leg in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a Greenville man for shooting a man in the leg Thursday afternoon. Police charged 44-year-old Errick Darrell Morring with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Police said they responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a man injured by a gunshot […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy