Click here to read the full article. Charli XCX is doing better than ever—here and in other dimensions. The British songwriter has had quite a year with the release of her new album, collaborating with amazing artists and going on tour around the world. She’s just finished the U.S. leg of her tour and is wrapping up her run in Europe as she catches up with StyleCaster over the phone. Charli’s world tour is in support of her fifth studio album Crash, which was released in March 2022. The record is entrancing, with amazing collaborations with pop superstars like Rina Sawayama,...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO