Rockford making changes to improve bike safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More changes are coming to Rockford to make it a more welcoming city for bicyclists.

City crews were out restriping streets, and drivers will notice some new bike lanes. It is part of Rockford’s second “Ten Year Bike Plan.” Three hundred thousand dollars will be spent across the city this year.

Beyond bike lanes, crews will be installing new detection systems at selected intersections, which will detect bicyclists and allow them to safely cross busy roads.

“Modern cities have bike accommodations. We want to provide these for the citizens who choose to use them, because it’s absolutely a healthy alternative to riding in a car, getting some exercise and getting to where you need to be,” said Jeremy Carter, traffic and development engineer for the City of Rockford. “I would personally argue that in an age of $5 gas, providing any sort of accommodations is really important.”

A portion of Rockford’s 1% sales tax will pay for the improvements.

