ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

These Michigan Counties Are The Worst For Commuting

By Nathan Vandenburg
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you aren't a big fan of a long commute, then these Michigan communities may not be it for you. This data below consists of travel time to work, as well as...

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

COVID cases are down, masks still recommended for 10 Michigan counties

Covid cases are down across Michigan, but experts say some areas in the state still need to mask up while indoors. The state reported almost 20,000 COVID cases last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 10 of Michigan’s 83 counties still have a high transmission rate and should wear masks indoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Wolves of Michigan

Many people are, but even a good number of the skittish want to make sure they are protected. True, wolves who live in the Michigan wilderness can be vicious and attack in packs; but over the centuries they have gotten a worse reputation than they deserve. Stories like “The Three Little Pigs”, “Little Red Riding Hood”, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”, etc. They are also shown in a negative light in movies like “The Wolf Man”, “Werewolf Of London”, “I Was A Teenage Werewolf”, etc. The man-into-wolf films and tales, even though we know they’re fiction, possibly could have done extra damage to the wolf’s rep.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Ann Arbor News

DNR reminds state park campers not to arrive before 3 p.m. check-in time

Michigan state parks check-in time is, and long has been, 3 p.m. At least one state park took to Facebook this week to report that the 3 p.m. arrival time at campground check-in stations is being strictly enforced. Statewide park staffing shortages have led to parks needing the full two-hour window between the 1 p.m. check-out time and 3 p.m. check-in time in order to prepare campsites for their next visitors.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

It’s not legal to be in Michigan’s dark sky preserves after 10 p.m. – for now

Michigan’s six dark sky preserves are legally closed to visitors after 10 o’clock, which seems counterintuitive for stargazing on summer nights. State natural resources leaders will meet next week in Lansing and may make it legal to be in Michigan’s dark sky parks beyond regular state park visiting hours. The proposed rule change would allow 24-hour access at the six designated dark sky preserves found within Michigan state parks.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#U S Census Bureau#Grading System#Travel Time#The U S Census Bureau
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biden administration announces $30 million to improve Michigan railways

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced $30 million in rail infrastructure funding for Michigan. The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program awarded $368 million to 46 projects across 32 states and Michigan’s projects were selected. The projects selected will improve and expand passenger rail and fund...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

1 Michigan beach closed due to bacterial contamination

As the weekend approaches, there’s just one Michigan beach closed for unsafe swimming conditions. That means there are plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Beach Guard system posts notifications...
wcsx.com

Michigan: This is the Most Underrated Restaurant in the State

Local restaurants are always such a special experience. During the pandemic, so many local restaurants shut down, which broke my heart, but thankfully, now I’m seeing a bunch of new, local eateries popping up across Michigan on a regular basis. Each town as their big, favorite local restaurants that...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Two Michigan Donut Shops Added to Prestigious List

I love eating donuts because there are so many different varieties to choose from. My favorite donut comes from Quality Dairy here in Lansing. Quality Dairy makes these really delicious glazed coffee rolls smothered with chocolate and crushed nuts. They are so good!. I usually get my donuts from Quality...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Ballot meltdown in Michigan resets GOP race for governor

A major upheaval is afoot in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, leaving the party with no obvious front-runner to challenge Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer this fall. Over the last 10 days, two leading contenders, former Detroit police chief James Craig and self-funding businessman Perry Johnson, were disqualified from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

A Gallery of Michigan’s Main Streets, Part V: 1900-1940s

The moniker “Main Street” may seem ordinary and mundane, with throughways of that name in practically every city, town, village, hamlet, burg, and community in the United States. But the streets themselves are far from it. Yes, Main Streets usually run right thru the heart of downtown, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy