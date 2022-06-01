ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel Fan Guide Special Is Now Streaming Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has released a special fan guide to Ms. Marvel ahead of the show's premiere on the streaming service. Seeing as how Ms. Marvel is a new character not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also in the comics, it makes sense for Disney to come up with a guide...

comicbook.com

The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

First ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Hero

Marvel just debuted the first trailer for their She-Hulk TV show, which revealed the show’s full title is actually She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character, a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA the Incredible Hulk. I guess being green runs in the family?
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Lands Comic Book ‘A Calculated Man’; Series From Peter Calloway & AfterShock Media In The Works

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A Calculated Man is the latest comic book that could make its way to the small screen. Hulu has acquired the rights to AfterShock Media’s book and is in the very early stages of developing a series based on the crime story, which is set to be published in June. Peter Calloway, exec producer on HBO’s The Nevers and co-exec producer on Freeform’s Marvel series Cloak & Dagger and FX’s Legion, has signed to write and serve as showrunner on the project. He has previously worked with the comic company on the book Shadow...
COMICS
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Adorable New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, with the criminal organization returning from the grave with new androids in tow. While the next movie in the Shonen franchise still has plenty of questions that have yet to be answered, a new television spot shows us the more adorable side of the film as Piccolo continues to be a part of the Son family.
COMICS
#Ms Marvel#Marvel Universe#Captain Marvel
Collider

5 Comics to Read Before Watching Ms. Marvel

With less than a month before the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel premieres, many fans are quickly brushing up on their knowledge of the character, so they can be prepared. Unlike other MCU heroes, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is a relatively recent character in the grand scheme of things and thus is a much easier character to follow up on.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
COMICS
ComicBook

One of the Year's Most Acclaimed Movies Finally Comes to Streaming Next Week

One of 2022's best movies so far is about to head to streaming. On Wednesday, it was announced that Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available to stream via purchase on both Apple TV and Amazon Prime beginning on Tuesday, June 7. This will occur before the film is released on 4k UHD and Blu-ray next month. Apple TV users who purchase the film will also get to see an eight-minute-long, previously-unseen blooper reel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Arrow Star Colton Hayes Left The CW Series Because He Couldn't Stand a Cast Member

It's been two years since Arrow ended its run on The CW and now Colton Haynes is opening up about why he departed the popular DC-inspired superhero series. Haynes played Roy Harper/Arsenal on Arrow and while the actor left the series initially in Season 3, he returned as a series regular in Season 7 only to depart once again, appearing in only a few episodes of the final season. Now, Haynes reveals that his second departure stemmed from not being able to stand a fellow cast member.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Welcomes Future Trunks to the Present

Future Trunks has earned his place as one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball history, with the son of Bulma and Vegeta playing a major role in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super. While Future Trunks' current status is up in the air, returning to a future that no longer exists, that isn't stopping fans from creating new cosplay as the Trunks of the present is set to make an appearance in the next movie of the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Says Racist Fans Will "Loooooove" His Character

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show's villain. We have yet to see who O'Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he's come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.
MOVIES
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES

