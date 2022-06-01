ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teases Fan-Favorite Jedi From Clone Wars

Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi weren't the only Jedi to survive the terrifying Order 66. Several Jedi went into hiding after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, including Fallen Order lead character Cal Kestis. In Wednesday's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, one of those surviving Jedi was...

