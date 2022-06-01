ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard defamation verdict could complicate #MeToo movement

By Shirin Ali | June 1, 2022
 2 days ago

Story at a glance

  • On Wednesday, a jury found actor Amber Heard liable for defaming her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.
  • The trial revolved around a 2018 op-ed in which Heard alleged she suffered domestic abuse while married to Depp, though she did not name him.
  • Experts argue the trial will stifle the movement of women coming forward with their experiences of domestic and sexual abuse.

After a tumultuous six-week trial, actor Amber Heard was found liable for defaming her ex-husband , fellow actor Johnny Depp, after she published an op-ed that implied she was a victim of domestic abuse while married to him.

The verdict is set to further complicate the #MeToo movement , started back in 2017 and inspired women to come forward with their experiences of sexual assault and pursue legal action.

Heard penned an op-ed in 2018 that implied she suffered domestic abuse during her short-lived marriage to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, published in The Washington Post. Depp filed suit, alleging the piece was defamatory and sought $50 million from Heard. The duo were married between 2015 and 2017.

Heard then moved to countersue Depp for $100 million, alleging Depp had in turn damaged her reputation by calling her a liar following her sexual violence allegations.

The op-ed at the center of the trial, entitled “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath,” discussed the actor’s exposure to abuse from a young age, also writing, “two years ago, I became the public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

Though the op-ed never mentioned Depp’s name, the actor’s legal team argued the piece ruined his reputation and that instead Depp was the victim of Heard’s physical and mental abuse.

Depp denied ever physically assaulting Heard, but the actress claimed in court that she masked bruises on her face with makeup.

The trial was being closely followed by users on TikTok, creating viral hashtags– with #justiceforjohnnydepp garnering 18 billion views, according to BBC .

Days before the verdict was reached, #MeToo released a statement on the Heard v. Depp trial and argued the widespread attention of the legal conflict had caused #MeToo to be, “co-opted and manipulated.”

“What we experienced in the Depp-Heard trial was a public retelling of intimate partner violence between two privileged white celebrities. And the accounts are as equally harrowing as the public humiliation and harassment thwarted against Heard.”

That’s in part reference to the negative social media attention Heard has been receiving since the beginning of her trial, with hashtags like #amberheardistrash, #amberheardcancelled and #amberheardsucks among others showing up on TikTok.

“It is a case study for how social and political movements get misused and weaponized against the very people it’s meant to serve,” said #MeToo.

Heard released a statement shortly after Wednesday’s verdict was read, writing in part, “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

“It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously”

Other experts also weighed in, including Nicole Bedera , a sociologist with expertise in sexual violence at the University of Michigan. She argued Wednesday’s verdict was not a surprise, but it also does not signal the death of the #MeToo movement.

In a tweet , Bedera wrote, “It’s a reminder of why we need #MeToo in the first place. For feminists, this should be a radicalizing moment, inspiring us to push for structural changes to the systems stacked against us.”

United Nations Women , an entity dedicated to gender equality of women worldwide, estimates that globally about 736 million women have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence or both at least once in their life.

However, less than 40 percent of women who experience violence seek help of any sort.

Comments / 7

Country above Party
1d ago

The verdict was just! Any damage to DV survivors was inflicted by Amber Heard and those quick to judge without the facts. Unlike Cosby Depp has no history of DV or SA. Yet he was victimized further by the press.The Metoo movement should welcome justice for All victims of DV regardless of gender. Any setback was caused by AH not a just verdict for Depp.

Reply
11
Edna Negron
19h ago

What do you think, that we have to approve crazy women taking the me too movement as excuse to get a victory?.....The truth will always prevail...and it was proved that she was an abusive and very envious woman and some things will never change...

Reply
4
uptown
2d ago

Most women that have been sexually or physically abused do not want to come out in the limelight it’s embarrassing to them

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lawyer says Johnny Depp hired her as consultant for defamation trial after seeing her in Making a Murderer

An attorney says Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.Kathleen Zellner, an American lawyer who was featured in the Netflix show, spoke to Law & Crime after a verdict was announced in the case on Wednesday (1 June).Ms Zellner said Mr Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December. She said Mr Depp told her he had seen her in Making a Murderer say that she “would be the last person someone would hire if...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
