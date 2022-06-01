ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NE Revolution sign Ben Reveno from their MLS NEXT Pro side

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Revolution have elevated rookie Ben Reveno from their MLS NEXT Pro roster to the senior squad, signing the defender to a one-year MLS contract with two additional option years. Reveno was initially picked...

www.90min.com

90min

St. Louis CITY signs Joakim Nilsson ahead of debut 2023 MLS season

Major League Soccer expansion team St. Louis CITY SC continues to build their roster ahead of their debut in 2023 with the signing of Arminia Bielefeld player Joakim Nilsson. The defender joins through the 2026 season, and will play for STL's MLS NEXT Pro team, ST Louis CITY2, ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
90min

Atlanta United injury list grows with Ronald Hernandez out for 3-4 months

Atlanta United just cannot catch a break when it comes injuries this season. The Five Stripes announced on Tuesday that full-back Ronald Hernandez will miss 3-4 months with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in his right knee. The Venezuela international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to the Columbus Crew, leaving the field in the seventh minute.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

PGA star Dustin Johnson dealt major blow amid Super Golf League coup

PGA star Dustin Johnson made headlines when his name appeared in the field of the Saudi Super Golf League’s first event, the LIV Golf Invitational. The PGA has made it very clear that its golfers would face punishment, potentially in the form of a lifetime ban, for joining the rival league. While a potential PGA ban could be in the works, Johnson — and fellow golfer Graeme McDowell — were hit with this major blow, as reported by ESPN:
GOLF
Yardbarker

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Calle Rosen

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blue line out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Martin St-Louis becomes 32nd head coach in Canadiens history

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with head coach Martin St-Louis (2022-23 to 2024-25). St-Louis officially becomes the 32nd head coach in franchise history. St-Louis, 46, was named interim head coach on February...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ryan Healey – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 70th (amongst NA skaters) Being a right-handed shot is an invaluable asset to carving out an NHL career. Similar to a left-handed pitcher in baseball, the rarity of the right-shot defenseman can be advantageous to an NHL roster. They can help add balance and flexibility to a team’s defensive pairings over the course of a season. Being a right-shot defenseman is just the beginning in describing 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Ryan Healey.
NHL
90min

MLS average attendances: 2022 season

Soccer is all about the fans. That rings true no matter where you watch the game. But in Major League Soccer, support is growing particularly fast as the quality on show improves. Earlier this season, Charlotte FC broke the MLS single-match attendance record when 73,019 people packed into Bank of...
MLS
90min

Miles Robinson: USMNT teammates open up on 'heartbreak' at Achilles injury

Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long have spoken of the 'heartbreak' they felt at seeing fellow United States defender Miles Robinson go down with a season-ending injury. The Atlanta United center-back has become a key piece for club and country over the last couple of years thanks to his excellent one-on-one defending and habit of scoring big goals - including the winner in the USMNT's 2021 Gold Cup final win over Mexico.
MLS
90min

90min

