ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What Nashville business leaders learned on a leadership study visit to San Diego | Opinion

By Bob Higgins and Wanda Lyle
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

In May, a diverse group of more than 130 key leaders from Middle Tennessee traveled with one focus – understanding the evolution of a region through the lens of Nashville's peer city San Diego.

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Leadership Study Mission group traveled to "America's Finest City" to understand the interworking of San Diego's economic inclusion strategies.

Much of the city’s success is driven by a regional focus to serve their approximately 3.3 million residents – a population the Nashville region anticipates reaching in the next 25 years.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

How San Diego is working to create inclusive growth

In 2017, Nashville, San Diego, and Indianapolis participated in an experimental process called the Inclusive Economic Development Lab with the Brookings Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWmJ1_0fxQMfS600

In addition, representatives from other cities – including Minneapolis and Syracuse – were brought in as peer educators and subject matter experts.

San Diego's economic inclusion efforts are led by the San Diego Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The initiatives of the EDC serve to inform San Diego's economic priorities for economic inclusion with three main goals: build a robust talent pipeline, equip small businesses to compete, and address the affordability crisis.

San Diego has experienced tremendous growth, and this economic transformation has presented challenges for future growth. San Diego transformed from a small West Coast settlement to a booming military metropolis to the successful innovation hub it is today.

"We truly live in an amazing city where members of our community can collaborate with others across the country to help make our region better and allow a more diverse population to participate in Middle Tennessee's success," says Bob Higgins, President and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Srk7_0fxQMfS600

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Your state. Your stories. Support more reporting like this.
A subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across Tennessee that make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber.

Nashville delegates are continuing discussions from the trip

While economic inclusion, housing affordability, housing accessibility, workforce development, and infrastructure were major focuses of the trip, Leadership Study Mission delegates also were exposed to the importance of the Navy's presence in San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xddX9_0fxQMfS600

With Fort Campbell's proximity to the Nashville region, delegates were able to see first-hand the economic impact of the Navy base in San Diego.

This essay's co-author Wanda Lyle observed: "Leadership Study Mission was a great experience. A broad representation of Nashville business leaders were in back-to-back sessions hearing from San Diego leaders about their experiences in a wide array of topics – education, transportation, the economic value of having a military presence, and many more.

"It was inspiring and provided us the opportunity to bring ideas back to Nashville to see what we can leverage to continue to make Nashville a great place to live."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0lYV_0fxQMfS600

Delegates returned to Middle Tennessee with a renewed energy and focus. Conversations that began in San Diego regarding economic inclusion, housing affordability and accessibility, and regional talent pipeline are continuing across the region.

Bob Higgins is the president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions. He served as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce vice-chair from 2021 to 2022 and chair of the 2022 Leadership Study Mission.

Wanda Lyle is the retired managing director and general manager of UBS Business Solutions U.S., LLC | Nashville. She served as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce chair from 2020 to 2022.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Nashville business leaders learned on a leadership study visit to San Diego | Opinion

Comments / 1

Related
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Developer and Local Nonprofits Can’t Agree on Housing

Texas-based real estate developer Cypress Real Estate Advisors and local nonprofit organizations including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope have reached an “impasse” in negotiations over a proposed community benefits agreement related to CREA’s planned redevelopment of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
California Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
California Government
City
Nashville, TN
styleblueprint.com

Fun Things to Do in Nashville – Your 2022 Guide

From a local’s point of view, we know the fun things to do in Nashville. And believe us that our friends and family are coming out of the woodwork to visit us, so we all need a handy guide. This is a list of StyleBlueprint’s favorite things to do...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Land purchased just outside of Spring Hill by Gehan slated for new neighborhood

Gehan Homes, the 13th largest private builder and the 29th largest builder in the U.S., has closed on a recent land purchase in the town of Columbia, per a release. The 100+ acre property, known as McClure Farms, was purchased for $14.2 million, says the company. The company says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Infrastructure#Middle Tennessee#Leadership Study Mission#The Brookings Institute#Edc
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Democratic chairman to push for state handgun registry

Frustrated with the constant mass shootings across the nation, Rep. Vincent Dixie wants to do a little more than pray. He says he plans to sponsor a bill in 2023 requiring handgun buyers to register with the state, though he considers such a slight measure a “slap in the face.” The legislation would enact rules […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Democratic chairman to push for state handgun registry appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

June 3rd The Nashville Black Market Kicks Off Black Music Month

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The Nashville Black Market is proud to present its monthly Friday Night Market event at the Nashville Farmers Market on June 3rd. The free event will showcase more than 60 local black vendors and is open to the public from 6-10 pm, the first weekend of June. Beauty products, apparel, artisanal goods and services are a few items you can expect to encounter at the one-day event in addition to food trucks, raffles, live painting from Meg Pie Pollard, live band performance from Brassville and a DJ.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Tennessee Tribune

Crown Love Beauty Supply Announces Grand Opening in the Antioch Community

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Entrepreneur couple Steven and Whitney Sains are proud to announce that Crown Love Beauty Supply is officially opening its doors on June 18, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience premium hair styling products, bundles, lashes, and exclusive apparel pieces firsthand. The event will start at 12:00 PM at 887 Bell Rd, Antioch, TN 37013 and includes T-shirt and snack giveaways as well as local food trucks and a bouncy house for the entire family to enjoy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Jazz, Blues, Soul Concert Dinner Cruise Aboard The General Jackson Sunday June 12th

Sunday June 12th, Join Us For Our Exciting Jazz Blues & Soul Concert-Dinner Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat. Headlining the show is Sonja Hopkins and her All Star Band, The 11:11 Band. Karaoke in the Heritage Hall, and DJ Victor Chatman will have the Rooftop Deck Rockin’. You’ll Enjoy A Delicious 3 Course Dinner, 3 Levels of Live Entertainment, and a 3 Hour Scenic Cruise With Breathtaking Views Through Downtown Nashville. Pre-boarding check in at 4:00pm / Kick Off Rooftop Party at 4:45pm / Depart 6:00pm / Return 9:00pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play

It took 12South more than a few years to establish its reputation as one of Nashville’s trendiest neighborhoods, an identity that has been shaped and reshaped by the storefronts and eateries that stretch from one end of the eight-block neighborhood to the next. As Nashville natives know, before the early 2000s, 12South wasn’t a destination you’d frequent for custom denim and locally roasted coffees. But today, 12South is just that — a dynamic neighborhood brimming with restaurants and retail, loved by locals and visitors alike.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Nashville General Hospital Responds to Meharry Stating They Were Unaware of the Hospital’s Relocation Plans

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy