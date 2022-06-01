What Nashville business leaders learned on a leadership study visit to San Diego | Opinion

In May, a diverse group of more than 130 key leaders from Middle Tennessee traveled with one focus – understanding the evolution of a region through the lens of Nashville's peer city San Diego.

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Leadership Study Mission group traveled to "America's Finest City" to understand the interworking of San Diego's economic inclusion strategies.

Much of the city’s success is driven by a regional focus to serve their approximately 3.3 million residents – a population the Nashville region anticipates reaching in the next 25 years.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

How San Diego is working to create inclusive growth

In 2017, Nashville, San Diego, and Indianapolis participated in an experimental process called the Inclusive Economic Development Lab with the Brookings Institute.

In addition, representatives from other cities – including Minneapolis and Syracuse – were brought in as peer educators and subject matter experts.

San Diego's economic inclusion efforts are led by the San Diego Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The initiatives of the EDC serve to inform San Diego's economic priorities for economic inclusion with three main goals: build a robust talent pipeline, equip small businesses to compete, and address the affordability crisis.

San Diego has experienced tremendous growth, and this economic transformation has presented challenges for future growth. San Diego transformed from a small West Coast settlement to a booming military metropolis to the successful innovation hub it is today.

"We truly live in an amazing city where members of our community can collaborate with others across the country to help make our region better and allow a more diverse population to participate in Middle Tennessee's success," says Bob Higgins, President and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, Inc.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Nashville delegates are continuing discussions from the trip

A subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across Tennessee that make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber.

While economic inclusion, housing affordability, housing accessibility, workforce development, and infrastructure were major focuses of the trip, Leadership Study Mission delegates also were exposed to the importance of the Navy's presence in San Diego.

With Fort Campbell's proximity to the Nashville region, delegates were able to see first-hand the economic impact of the Navy base in San Diego.

This essay's co-author Wanda Lyle observed: "Leadership Study Mission was a great experience. A broad representation of Nashville business leaders were in back-to-back sessions hearing from San Diego leaders about their experiences in a wide array of topics – education, transportation, the economic value of having a military presence, and many more.

"It was inspiring and provided us the opportunity to bring ideas back to Nashville to see what we can leverage to continue to make Nashville a great place to live."

Delegates returned to Middle Tennessee with a renewed energy and focus. Conversations that began in San Diego regarding economic inclusion, housing affordability and accessibility, and regional talent pipeline are continuing across the region.

Bob Higgins is the president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions. He served as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce vice-chair from 2021 to 2022 and chair of the 2022 Leadership Study Mission.

Wanda Lyle is the retired managing director and general manager of UBS Business Solutions U.S., LLC | Nashville. She served as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce chair from 2020 to 2022.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Nashville business leaders learned on a leadership study visit to San Diego | Opinion