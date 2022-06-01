Who is the best golfer in The Match?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDAF) — The golf and football worlds combine at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas for The Match, pitting four of the NFL’s top quarterbacks against each other in a 2-vs-2 matchup.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) will team up against Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in the sixth edition of The Match.

The quarterbacking duel will feature 12 holes with match play scoring in alternate shot format.

All four quarterbacks consider themselves the best golfer in the group, but they have distinct résumés when it comes to crossing from the line of scrimmage to the tee box.

Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs

The 2018 NFL MVP went viral shortly after joining Kansas City when a video of him at Top Golf was posted online.

Most recently, he and his tight-end Travis Kelce won a doubles competition hosted by Justin Timberlake at the same golf course where The Match will be held on Wednesday.

Mahomes has been a regular participant at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.

Through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, he has also hosted his own charity golf tournament in Hawaii for the last two years.

“It’s not even winning The Match, it’s beating those guys. As you seen, if we lose to those guys, they’ll never let us live it down. We’re just gonna go ahead and beat the two big heavyweights, and I’m sure they’ll want a rematch after tomorrow,” Mahomes said in an interview with HLN ahead of The Match.

According to Golf.com , Mahomes has a handicap of 7.

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills

Allen might be the least experience golfer in the grouping but boasts his competitive nature at any type of sporting event.

Alongside Kevin Mitchell, Allen participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where they finished 19 under the cut and were eliminated from the tournament.

“It wasn’t very good. I had a great time, I will say that. Met some really great people,” Allen said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports . “I’m so competitive that I was just so frustrated the whole week and not playing well.”

The Buffalo fan-favorite attended The Master’s tournament in the past few seasons where he was seen alongside Mahomes creating a friendship that they both agree will help them take out their more-senior counterparts.

Aaron Rodgers — Green Bay Packers

Mr. Discount Double Check may have the best golf game of the bunch, as well as a strong trash talk game.

“Kermit the Frog and Josh trying to **** talk me and Tom … come on,” Rodgers said ahead of The Match.

Golf.com shows Rodgers with a handicap of 5, but he has played in other tournaments with a lower handicap.

As well as being an NFL veteran at 38 years old, Wednesday will be Rodger’s second appearance in The Match , having beat Brady and Phil Mickelson with Bryson DeChambeau as his teammate.

Tom Brady — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The seven-time Super Bowl champ is making his third appearance in The Match series and is still looking to secure his first victory.

In 2020, he teamed up with Mickelson and lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and lost again to Rodgers and DeChambeau in 2021.

A week ago, he posted a video with an incredible drone angle of a hole-in-one during some practice shots.

Just like Rodgers, Brady has brought his fair share of trash talk to The Match.

“Josh really hasn’t backed up much on the football field in his career … especially against me,” Brady said.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brady and Rodgers are -190 favorites to beat their younger rivals on Wednesday.

The Match will broadcast live on TNT at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

