ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Light, NJ

When Motorists and Pedestrians Combine; New e-Bikes Making Moves on Roadways

By JAY MANN
thesandpaper.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was nice seeing everyone over the weekend … as in everyone in the frickin’ state! Can you imagine what July 4th will be like this year, especially with temperatures scheduled to be near 100? – a personal long-range prediction on my part. A curse on...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Save Hundreds on Electric Bikes at Best Buy

Whether you want to try an electric bike for the first time or you're an avid e-biker, Best Buy has deals on all kinds of electric bikes for all kinds of budgets until midnight. Some e-bikes have turn-by-turn navigation and pair up with any Android or iOS device, while others...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
The Independent

Cyclists wear car frames to show ‘absurdity’ of vehicles hogging roads

Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are “hogging” roads.Micromobility firm Dott is carrying out the stunt in Hammersmith, west London, this week.It estimated that reducing the number of cars used in the capital by 20,000 – equivalent to less than 1% – would free up 55 miles (88km) of roads and create enough space for 80,000 bikes.Dott has been one of three operators involved in a trial of rental e-scooters in London since June 2021.It began offering rental e-bikes in the city in March.Dott co-founder and chief executive Henri Moissinac said: “Our latest project highlights the absurdity of single drivers hogging the capital’s roads, when other forms of transport are openly available and so much better for both the individual and the community.“It’s time we reimagined how we travel across our cities, which is why we’re here to unlock London with clean rides for everyone.” Read More How the Queen has remained a popular figure for 70 years
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
City
Surf City, NJ
topgear.com

Car control with Catie: driving on sand

No two days are the same even in the same area of desert, the wind picks up overnight and blows the top layer of sand which can completely reshape a dune. The sun also plays tricks on you – at midday when it’s directly above you, it creates the illusion that dunes are flatter than they are. Locals’ tip: hit the dunes before 11am, and after 3pm; you’ll miss the heat and if you’re in Arabia, enjoy some of the best hummus of your life for lunch.
DESERT
Chris Crossed

Ebike Riding Tips

So you want to get an ebike? I've noticed that the majority of new riders are folks who may not have picked up any bike in years so it's worthy to note a few things about how these ebikes will travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy