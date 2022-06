In Matthew 7:26, Jesus spoke from the mount and cautioned the foolish man who would build his house upon a fragile foundation of sand. Foolish or not, a generation of mostly Quaker men in mid-19th century America attempted just that along the New Jersey coast. Early attempts at Cape May and Tucker’s Beach had already proven there was a market for seaside recreation, though limited to sturdy sportsmen and the well-to-do who could afford such luxuries as remote destination entertainment. To change that dynamic, something had to be done to make the shore locales more accommodating and more economical for the common folks populating the industrial cities of Philadelphia, Camden, Trenton and New York.

