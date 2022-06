I think one of the coolest things you can share with your Dad is a band in common. I remember the first time my Dad played the Dire Straits Greatest Hits CD over the speakers for the two of us in his old Nissan. It was one of the first rock bands I'd ever heard, and they're still one of my all-time favorites. On the actual flip side, we also listened to Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard on vinyl - and while I'm less likely to blast that in the car, whenever they come on shuffle I go back to sitting on the living room floor listening to music with Dad.

