This letter is in response to the story titled “Councilwoman Faces off with Tuckerton Fire Chief” (May Leader). Dale Eggert, Tuckerton fire chief, claims Jerry McCorry resigned his assistant chief position because of ex-members who overwhelmed Mr. McCorry in the parking lot. That statement by the fire chief, to borough council at a public meeting, is a lie and as such the fire chief should be held accountable. There is a reason why, under Mr. Eggert’s leadership, there have been many firefighter resignations and it’s not because of ex-members in a parking lot, as the fire chief suggests.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO