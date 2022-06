LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local organizations took their fight for more gun safety laws straight to the office of Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action paid a visit Thursday morning to McConnell's office in Louisville. They dropped off a petition calling on McConnell to support gun safety reform. Some of the measures the groups want to see passed include raising the age limit to buy guns and regulating assault rifles.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO