Art Mooney has once again felt it his need to mock the community in which he lives (“Unfetter Flag Rules,” 5/25). The letter that he referenced, which was sent out to the Sunrise Bay community in Little Egg Harbor, was to give clarity on the proper flying of the American flag, sunrise to sunset. If flying the American flag at night, it must have a light on it. If it shows signs of wear, there are rules on how to dispose of it.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO