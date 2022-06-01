ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services announced for Fairfield mayor

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A funeral date has been set for the mayor of Fairfield, Dr. Michael Dreith.

Dr. Dreith, 65, of Fairfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on May 28 in a local hospital. According to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois , Dr. Dreith had a background in radio, was a Trustee of the village of Bethalto, and even held high-ranking positions within both community colleges and universities. The obituary says that he was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Fairfield and had been a Sunday School Teacher at several churches throughout his life.

Mayor of Fairfield passes away

According to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, funeral services for Dr. Dreith will be held at 10 a.m. on June 4 with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Frontier Community College Foundation, Cornerstone Community Church, Trimpe Middle School Athletic Department, or Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue, and will be accepted at the Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

Henderson announces details about June’s First Fridays

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s First Fridays returns June 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Perch Pocket Park. The park is located on the 200 block of Second Street. Maggie Hollis will be performing at the free midday concert. She will also be performing at Porchfest, which happens June 4. Tom’s Smokin’ […]
WTHI

Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
