Bath man indicted for Child Rape

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TVYG_0fxQKBEq00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been indicted on 15 felony charges for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a victim younger than 13, according to an indictment handed up on June 1st.

Bath man arrested for sexual conduct against child under 13

Anthony Delio, 57, was originally arrested on November 8, 2021. The indictment states that on multiple dates beginning in September 2018 and continuing through November 2021, Delio allegedly engaged in acts of sexual contact with a victim less than the age of 13 years of age.

He is charged with:

  • Five counts of Rape in the First Degree , a class B felony
  • Five counts of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree , a class B felony
  • Three counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child , a class A felony
  • Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree , Class B Felony
  • Sexual Abuse in the First Degree , a class D felony
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child , class A Misdemeanor

According to the indictment, Delio was released after posting bail on these changes. He is scheduled to appear at a later date for arraignment in Steuben County Court.

