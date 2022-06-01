ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Gov. calls for unannounced school safety audits

By Herb Scribner
 2 days ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday a new school safety review process that will include "in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts." Why it matters: School safety has emerged as a top priority for Abbott, who in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...

Axios

