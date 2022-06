Cleveland Magazine has ranked Beachwood first in its “Best Places to Live: Cleveland’s Top 20 Suburbs” list in the June issue of the magazine. “The second-best school system of our suburbs, Beachwood’s walkability (90% of roads with sidewalks) and diversity (29.7%, the second-highest in the top 20) propel it into the top spot this year,” the magazine wrote. “With Beachwood Place mall, a super-fun aquatics complex and perhaps the best dog park in the land, there’s always something to do in this bustling suburb.”

