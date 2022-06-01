ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Security guard fatally shoots man in Mission District

By Nik Wojcik
sfbayca.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn armed security guard fatally shot a man in the Mission District early Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the shooting was an act of self defense. In a statement released Wednesday, police said...

sfbayca.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Fatal Stabbing In Tenderloin District Being Investigated

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Tenderloin District on Wednesday, June 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Turk and Jones Streets regarding a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco security guard fatally shoots man armed with knife

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.   No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrives at hospital but dies after being shot in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man got himself to the hospital after being shot early Friday morning but ended up dying, Oakland police said. Officer Darryl Rodgers said police were called out to the 2300 block of East 20th Street about 2:30 a.m. but when they got there, couldn't find anyone who had been struck by gunfire.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

3 Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for 3 suspects wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Thursday, June 2 at 10:30 p.m. The victim of the robbery was pumping gas when two suspects came up to him demanding jewelry and money as the held their weapons on him. The victim complied and the robbery suspects fled away in a vehicle that was present the entire time the crime transpired.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Mission District#Armed Security#Police#Violent Crime#The Sfpd Tip Line#Sfpd
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

88 People Arrested In Multi-Agency Gang Takedown In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms. At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons. The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history. RIGHT NOW: #Stockton leaders alongside CA AG @RobBonta are updating on Operation Hybrid Havoc Takedown, created to respond in a rise gang violence with firearms. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/he8d79YP8K — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 2, 2022 Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent Stockton street gangs busted -- 88 arrested, 58 firearms seized

STOCKTON (CBS SF) --- State and local law enforcement agencies swept through North Stockton in a series of raids over the last month, targeting violent street gangs and culminating in 88 arrests, 58 firearms including ghost guns seized along with a large stash of drugs.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced details of Operation "Hybrid Havoc" at a Thursday news conference."Collaborative law enforcement efforts such as operation Hybrid Havoc are a key component in our efforts to protect Californians and public safety," Bonta said. "Today, we are announcing that we have not only taken dangerous individuals, illegal guns, and drugs off Stockton...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alexis Gabe's Ex-Boyfriend Shot and Killed by Officers in Seattle: Police

The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe was killed Wednesday by law enforcement in Seattle, according to Oakley police. Marshall Curtis Jones, 27, of Antioch, was shot and killed by multiple officers at a home in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, after he charged the officers with a knife, according to Seattle police.
SEATTLE, WA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Around 4:07 a.m. officers responded to the area of 16th and Utah streets after reports of shots fired and found an armed security guard. “Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy