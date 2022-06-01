ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville City Schools’ free, reduced meal program enrollment to start in July

By Murry Lee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On July 11, enrollment will begin for Greeneville City Schools’ Free and Reduced Meal Programs.

A release from the school system states that since the United States Department of Agriculture can no longer provide no-cost meal waivers, the services will operate as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greeneville High School principal resigns ‘effective immediately’

Greeneville City Schools (GCS) announced there will be changes to the School Nutrition Program in the 2022-2023 school year. Chiefly, GCS states that meals will not be provided for free to all students – only those who are enrolled in Community Eligibility Provision or if they qualify by other means.

Any child that seeks eligibility for free or reduced-cost meals must have a parent apply based on household income.

More details on how to qualify can be found in the release below:

Press Release – Free and Reduced Lunch Enrollment Starts July 11 by Murry Lee on Scribd

GCS states that meals will only be given to students on school days.

WJHL

